Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLLI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Ollies Bargain Outlet stock dropped 3.16% from the previous session’s close.

Ollies Bargain Outlet rose $2.39 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ollies Bargain Outlet visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

To get more information on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles