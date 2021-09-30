Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) falls 1.75% for September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLLI - Market Data & News Trade

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI), a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $64.58 Wednesday after losing $1.15 (1.75%) on volume of 1,258,941 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $66.37 to a low of $64.43 while Ollies Bargain Outlet’s market cap now stands at $4,202,288,732.

About Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is known for its assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap®. The company offers name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!®, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. currently operates 394 stores in 25 states throughout half of the United States.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

