Olema (OLMA) falls 0.83% to Close at $9.55 on December 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLMA - Market Data & News Trade

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell to close at $9.55 Tuesday after losing $0.08 (0.83%) on volume of 252,159 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.11 to a low of $9.42 while Olema’s market cap now stands at $384,746,972.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an oral therapy with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, and a selective ER degrader (SERD). OP-1250, both as a monotherapy and in combination with inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase4 (CDK4)/6 demonstrated robust tumour shrinkage in several xenograft models, including a breast cancer brain metastasis model.

Visit Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022 Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study