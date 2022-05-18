Old Republic (ORI) Falls in Light Trading for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE:ORI) traded 2.72% down on May 18 to close at $22.89.

1,696,973 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,363,603 shares.

Old Republic has moved 3.44% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Old Republic International Corp.

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

