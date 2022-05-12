Old Point (OPOF) Rises 3.01% on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPOF - Market Data & News Trade

Today Old Point Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OPOF) is trading 3.01% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:40 est, was $25.70. Old Point has moved $0.7506 over the previous day’s close.

371 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Old Point has a YTD change of 7.32%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Old Point Financial Corp.

Old Point Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus and The Old Point Trust and Financial Services, N.A. The Banks provide a full range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and loan services.

