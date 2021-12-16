Old National (ONB) falls 1.86% to Close at $17.41 on December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONB - Market Data & News Trade

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares fell 1.86%, or $0.33 per share, to close Wednesday at $17.41. After opening the day at $17.83, shares of Old National fluctuated between $17.83 and $17.33. 3,235,462 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,438,513. Wednesday's activity brought Old National’s market cap to $2,886,821,740.

Old National is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana..

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

