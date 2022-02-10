Old Dominion Freight Line, (ODFL) falls 2.76% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODFL - Market Data & News Trade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares fell 2.76%, or $8.73 per share, to close Thursday at $307.17. After opening the day at $310.19, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, fluctuated between $316.46 and $304.85. 652,899 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,308,920. Thursday's activity brought Old Dominion Freight Line,’s market cap to $35,327,981,703.

Old Dominion Freight Line, is headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina..

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

