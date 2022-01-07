OLB (OLB) falls 5.11% in Light Trading on January 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, OLB Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OLB) stock fell $0.12, accounting for a 5.11% decrease. OLB opened at $2.33 before trading between $2.41 and $2.18 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw OLB’s market cap fall to $24,101,911 on 483,752 shares -below their 30-day average of 721,642.

About OLB Group Inc

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant's brand with market-leading technology and solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

