Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Gains 7.01% on June 15

Today Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: OVBC) is trading 7.01% higher.

The latest price, as of 09:40:40 est, was $30.39. Ohio Valley Banc has moved $1.99 so far today.

287 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ohio Valley Banc has a YTD change of 2.39%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley is the parent company of Ohio Valley Bank, which currently operates 18 offices throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio, Ohio Valley Bank has served its communities for 146 years, making it one of the oldest banks in the state. Ohio Valley also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in tax preparation and loans with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank provides checking and savings accounts, CD's, IRA's, trust services and home, business, mortgage, personal, auto, and education loans to retail and commercial customers in its communities. Ohio Valley Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

