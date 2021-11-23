Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) falls 0.04% in Light Trading on November 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OVBC - Market Data & News Trade

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: OVBC) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.01 per share, to close Monday at $28.36. After opening the day at $28.62, shares of Ohio Valley Banc fluctuated between $28.98 and $28.31. 5,647 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 10,762. Monday's activity brought Ohio Valley Banc’s market cap to $135,302,072.

About Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley is the parent company of Ohio Valley Bank, which currently operates 18 offices throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio, Ohio Valley Bank has served its communities for 146 years, making it one of the oldest banks in the state. Ohio Valley also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in tax preparation and loans with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Bank provides checking and savings accounts, CD's, IRA's, trust services and home, business, mortgage, personal, auto, and education loans to retail and commercial customers in its communities. Ohio Valley Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ('FDIC').

