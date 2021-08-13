OFS Credit Company (OCCI) falls 2.21% on Strong Volume August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, OFS Credit Company Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OCCI) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 2.21% decrease. OFS Credit Company opened at $13.99 before trading between $14.00 and $13.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw OFS Credit Company’s market cap fall to $51,962,202 on 165,598 shares -above their 30-day average of 54,839.

About OFS Credit Company Inc

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO debt and subordinated securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

