OFS Capital (OFS) Rises 2.26% on March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OFS - Market Data & News Trade

Today OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) is trading 2.26% up.

The latest price, as of 12:10:39 est, was $12.57. OFS Capital has risen $0.28 over the previous day’s close.

51,586 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, OFS Capital has a YTD change of 16.05%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on OFS Capital visit the company profile.

About OFS Capital Corp

OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. The Company's investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. The Company invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million. The Company offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

To get more information on OFS Capital Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: OFS Capital Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles