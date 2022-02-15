Office Propertiesome (OPI) gains 3.02% for February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPI - Market Data & News Trade

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) shares gained 3.02%, or $0.73 per share, to close Tuesday at $24.87. After opening the day at $24.38, shares of Office Propertiesome fluctuated between $25.06 and $24.35. 320,527 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 277,789. Tuesday's activity brought Office Propertiesome’s market cap to $1,204,346,289.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

