ODP (The) (ODP) falls 3.13% to Close at $42.98 on February 22

Today, ODP Corporation (The) Inc’s (NASDAQ: ODP) stock fell $1.39, accounting for a 3.13% decrease. ODP (The) opened at $44.02 before trading between $44.78 and $42.81 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw ODP (The)’s market cap fall to $2,216,621,423 on 434,340 shares -above their 30-day average of 344,028.

ODP (The) employs around 38000 people with a head office in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ODP Corporation (The)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

