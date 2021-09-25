Odonate (ODT) falls 1.94% in Light Trading on September 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ODT - Market Data & News Trade

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) shares fell 1.94%, or $0.06 per share, to close Friday at $3.04. After opening the day at $3.06, shares of Odonate fluctuated between $3.11 and $3.02. 127,723 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 174,069. Friday's activity brought Odonate’s market cap to $117,038,583.

Odonate is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About Odonate Therapeutics Inc

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Odonate’s initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Odonate’s goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality-of-life advantages over current alternatives.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

