Ocwen (OCN) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for July 29

Ocwen Financial Corp. (NYSE:OCN) has already climbed $1.8 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $34.63, Ocwen has moved 5.20% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 4.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Ocwen investors.

About Ocwen Financial Corp.

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. The Company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and has been serving its customers since 1988.

