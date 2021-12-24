Ocwen (OCN) falls 0.88% to Close at $39.52 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ocwen Financial Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: OCN) stock fell $0.35, accounting for a 0.88% decrease. Ocwen opened at $39.87 before trading between $40.06 and $39.41 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ocwen’s market cap fall to $363,613,719 on 43,175 shares -below their 30-day average of 61,913.

About Ocwen Financial Corp.

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. The Company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and has been serving its customers since 1988.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

