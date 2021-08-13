Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) falls 4.43% on Strong Volume August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCUP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ocuphire Pharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: OCUP) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 4.43% decrease. Ocuphire Pharma opened at $4.77 before trading between $5.15 and $4.57 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ocuphire Pharma’s market cap fall to $59,678,948 on 728,528 shares -above their 30-day average of 528,973.

About Ocuphire Pharma Inc

Ocuphire is a publicly traded, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small- molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-dailypreservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selectivealpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice- a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

