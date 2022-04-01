Ocugen (OCGN) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCGN - Market Data & News Trade

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) has already climbed $0.13 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.30, Ocugen has moved 3.94% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 11.76% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Ocugen investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:09 est.

About Ocugen Inc

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

