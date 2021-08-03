Oceaneering, (OII) falls 2.11% in Active Trading on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OII - Market Data & News Trade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares fell 2.11%, or $0.28 per share, to close Monday at $12.98. After opening the day at $13.41, shares of Oceaneering, fluctuated between $14.30 and $12.96. 915,015 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 699,989. Monday's activity brought Oceaneering,’s market cap to $1,294,787,982.

Oceaneering, is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

Visit Oceaneering International, Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Oceaneering International, Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer