Ocean Power - Reg S (OPTT) Gains 7.43% on July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OPTT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S (NYSE: OPTT) moved 7.43% Wednesday.

As of 11:55:55 est, Ocean Power - Reg S sits at $0.58 and has climbed $0.0415 per share in trading so far.

Ocean Power - Reg S has moved 37.18% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 62.26% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ocean Power - Reg S visit the company profile.

About Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications.

To get more information on Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry