Ocean Power - Reg S (OPTT) falls 2.50% to Close at $1.95 on July 29

Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S (NYSE: OPTT), a Monroe Township, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $1.95 Thursday after losing $0.05 (2.50%) on volume of 546,427 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.04 to a low of $1.95 while Ocean Power - Reg S’s market cap now stands at $102,293,121.

About Ocean Power Technologies - Reg S

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

