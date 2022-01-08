Ocean Bio-Chem, (OBCI) falls 2.43% on Moderate Volume January 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OBCI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: OBCI) stock fell $0.22, accounting for a 2.43% decrease. Ocean Bio-Chem, opened at $8.92 before trading between $8.82 and $8.68 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Ocean Bio-Chem,’s market cap fall to $83,664,747 on 1,137 shares -below their 30-day average of 14,239.

About Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes a broad line of appearance and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets under the Star brite®, Star Tron®, Performacide®, Outdoor Collection and other brand names within the United States of Americaand Canada. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of many of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes a line of disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Star brite®and Performacide®brand names and private labeled products.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

