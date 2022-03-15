Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Occidental Petroleum stock is down 5.45% from the previous session’s close.

Occidental Petroleum was down $2.36 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Occidental Petroleum visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:32:08 est.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Its midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Its chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow its business while reducing emissions. It is committed to using its global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.

To get more information on Occidental Petroleum Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles