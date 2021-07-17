Oaktree Acquisition Corp II - Class A (OACB) gains 0.10% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OACB - Market Data & News Trade

Oaktree Acquisition Corp II - Class A (NYSE: OACB) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $9.86. After opening the day at $9.83, shares of Oaktree II fluctuated between $9.87 and $9.83. 14,562 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 35,571. Friday's activity brought Oaktree II’s market cap to $246,500,000.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp II - Class A

Oaktree Acquisition Corporation II ("the corporation") is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, referred to as our initial business combination.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

