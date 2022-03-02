O`Reilly Automotive, (ORLY) gains 2.95% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORLY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, O`Reilly Automotive, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: ORLY) stock gained $19.35, accounting for a 2.95% increase. O`Reilly Automotive, opened at $656.52 before trading between $681.43 and $654.65 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw O`Reilly Automotive,’s market cap rise to $45,013,562,449 on 580,786 shares -below their 30-day average of 648,553.

About O`Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

