O`Reilly Automotive, (ORLY) falls 0.74% for November 24

O`Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares fell 0.74%, or $4.8 per share, to close Wednesday at $646.51. After opening the day at $647.75, shares of O`Reilly Automotive, fluctuated between $649.50 and $642.38. 303,194 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 408,652. Wednesday's activity brought O`Reilly Automotive,’s market cap to $43,560,806,798.

O`Reilly Automotive, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri..

About O`Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

