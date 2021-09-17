O-I Glass (OI) falls 3.27% to Close at $15.10 on September 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OI - Market Data & News Trade

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) shares fell 3.27%, or $0.51 per share, to close Thursday at $15.10. After opening the day at $15.63, shares of O-I Glass fluctuated between $15.63 and $14.91. 729,869 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 587,905. Thursday's activity brought O-I Glass’s market cap to $2,374,994,093.

O-I Glass is headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio..

About O-I Glass Inc

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

Visit O-I Glass Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on O-I Glass Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: O-I Glass Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law COVID-19 Surge in Idaho Forcing Statewide Health Care Rationing JPMorgan Launching Its First Overseas Digital Bank in United Kingdom Next Week