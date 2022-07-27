Nymox (NYMX) Loses 5.30% on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NYMX - Market Data & News Trade

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ: NYMX) has lost $0.0179 (5.30%) and is currently sitting at $0.32, as of 12:01:56 est on July 27.

117,464 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 20.68% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 24.69% over the last 30 days.

Nymox expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation specializes in the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics, with a particular emphasis on products targeted for the unmet needs of the rapidly aging male population in developed economies. The Company's lead drug candidate for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) Fexapotide Triflutate (FT) has completed Phase 3 development in more than 70 clinical centers in the United States, involving more than 1700 patients during the entire clinical development program. Currently, the Company will soon be filing for approval in major economies around the world, including the United States and Europe.

