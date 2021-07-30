Nxt-ID (NXTD) falls 3.33% on Moderate Volume July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXTD - Market Data & News Trade

Nxt-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD), a Sebastian, Florida, company, fell to close at $0.76 Thursday after losing $0.0262 (3.33%) on volume of 5,600,856 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.82 to a low of $0.74 while Nxt-ID’s market cap now stands at $40,517,042.

About Nxt-ID Inc

Nxt-ID, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. The Company has extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies. Through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, Nxt-ID, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

