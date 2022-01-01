NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) falls 0.36% to Close at $227.78 on December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXPI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NXP Semiconductors NV Inc’s (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock fell $0.82, accounting for a 0.36% decrease. NXP Semiconductors NV opened at $229.15 before trading between $231.50 and $227.35 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw NXP Semiconductors NV’s market cap fall to $60,574,275,457 on 1,023,020 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,054,711.

About NXP Semiconductors NV

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

