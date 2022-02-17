NVIDIA (NVDA) falls 7.56% to Close at $245.07 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVDA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, NVIDIA Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell $20.04, accounting for a 7.56% decrease. NVIDIA opened at $256.06 before trading between $257.85 and $241.65 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw NVIDIA’s market cap fall to $612,675,000,000 on 80,482,021 shares -above their 30-day average of 56,157,283.

NVIDIA employs around 18100 people with a head office in Santa Clara, California.

About NVIDIA Corp

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

