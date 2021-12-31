nVent Electric (NVT) falls 1.75% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVT - Market Data & News Trade

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) shares fell 1.75%, or $0.67 per share, to close Thursday at $37.64. After opening the day at $38.22, shares of nVent Electric fluctuated between $38.47 and $37.60. 584,696 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 970,248. Thursday's activity brought nVent Electric’s market cap to $6,332,458,973.

About nVent Electric plc

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company believes its inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Its principal office is in London and its management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

