NV5 Global (NVEE) Gains 2.87% on April 1

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) are up 2.87% Friday.

As of 12:09:20 est, NV5 Global is currently sitting at $137.05 and has risen $3.83 per share in trading so far.

NV5 Global has moved 10.15% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.49% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About NV5 Global Inc

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.

