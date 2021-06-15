NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) gains 2.3510% for June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVEE - Market Data & News Trade

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares gained 2.3510% to end trading Monday at $91.00 per share - a net change of $2.09. Shares traded between $91.17 and $89.17 throughout the day.

About NV5 Global Inc

NV5 Global, Inc. is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

