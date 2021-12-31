Nuzee (NUZE) falls 5.50% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NUZE - Market Data & News Trade

Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 5.50%, or $0.25 per share, to close Thursday at $4.30. After opening the day at $4.56, shares of Nuzee fluctuated between $4.67 and $4.23. 236,217 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 809,987. Thursday's activity brought Nuzee’s market cap to $78,275,424.

Nuzee is headquartered in Plano, Texas..

About Nuzee Inc

NuZee, Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a specialty coffee company with a primary focus on single serve coffee co-packing. The Compèany believes it is the leading single serve pour over and tea bag coffee co-packer in the United States. The Company's mission is to leverage its position as a co-packer at the forefront of the North American single serve pour over coffee market to revolutionize the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. While the United States is its core market, the Company also has single serve pour over coffee sales operations in Japan as well as manufacturing and sales operations in Korea and a joint venture in Latin America. In addition, the Company plans to opportunistically leverage its strengths and relationships to grow its proprietary NuZee and Coffee Blenders brands in the United States and select international markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

