Nuwellis (NUWE) falls 6.09% on Moderate Volume August 11

Today, Nuwellis Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: NUWE) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 6.09% decrease. Nuwellis opened at $4.48 before trading between $4.56 and $4.18 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Nuwellis’s market cap fall to $28,218,318 on 197,546 shares -below their 30-day average of 462,561.

About Nuwellis Inc

Nuwellis, Inc. , formally CHF Solutions, is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The Company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012, previously branded as CHF Solutions

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

