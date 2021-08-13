Nuvve (NVVE) falls 0.76% to Close at $13.02 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVVE - Market Data & News Trade

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) fell to close at $13.02 Thursday after losing $0.1 (0.76%) on volume of 152,528 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.21 to a low of $12.84 while Nuvve’s market cap now stands at $243,659,079.

About Nuvve Holding Corp

Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets

