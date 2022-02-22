Nuverra Environmental (NES) gains 3.76% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NES - Market Data & News

Today, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc Inc’s (NYSE: NES) stock gained $0.07, accounting for a 3.76% increase. Nuverra Environmental opened at $1.78 before trading between $1.95 and $1.80 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Nuverra Environmental’s market cap rise to $30,880,154 on 86,747 shares -below their 30-day average of 98,364.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service providers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

