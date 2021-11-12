Nuverra Environmental (NES) falls 9.20% on Strong Volume November 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NES - Market Data & News

Today, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc Inc’s (NYSE: NES) stock fell $0.1823, accounting for a 9.20% decrease. Nuverra Environmental opened at $1.96 before trading between $1.98 and $1.78 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nuverra Environmental’s market cap fall to $28,800,144 on 57,706 shares -above their 30-day average of 40,224.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service providers.

Mark Cuban and NEA-Backed FiscalNote To Go Public Via SPAC Merger

DC-based legal and regulatory policy tracking software company FiscalNote Holdings Inc will go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Duddell Street Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement announced this week, the Maso Capital-backed SPAC will provide FiscalNote with proceeds of $275 million, consisting of a $100 million private placement and about $175 million currently held in trust by Duddell Street.

Another Inflationary Sign From Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the leaders of the cryptocurrency asset class. As of November 5, the overall asset class had a $2.696 trillion market cap. 13,669 different cryptos make up the total value, but Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 62.4% as Bitcoin was worth around $1.152 trillion, and Ethereum had an over $528.25 billion market cap.

Cryptocurrencies are a libertarian means of exchange taking control of the money supply from governments and returning it to individuals. Each crypto’s value is solely a function of bids and offers in the market. Most cryptos have a limited supply, unlike fiat currencies. Governments can issue legal tender to their hearts' content, allowing them to stimulate or contract economic conditions.

Robinhood Reveals Hacker Theft of 7 Million Customer Names, Email Addresses

Online stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) disclosed Monday evening that hackers made off with personal information of its more than 7 million users last week in a major security breach.

According to Robinhood, hackers stole email addresses of about 5 million customers and the full names of another 2 million.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

