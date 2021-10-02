Nuveenorateome November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) falls 0.11% to Close at $9.37 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JHB - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JHB), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $9.37 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.11%) on volume of 71,805 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.38 to a low of $9.37 while Nuveenorateome November 2021 Target Term Fund’s market cap now stands at $523,783,459.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Nov 2021.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund seeks to identify securities across diverse sectors and industries that the managers believe are undervalued or mispriced. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Nov 2021, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than 1 May 2022. The Fund uses leverage.

Visit Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles