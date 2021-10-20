Nuveenorateome November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) falls 0.11% for October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JHB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JHB) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Nuveenorateome November 2021 Target Term Fund opened at $9.39 before trading between $9.40 and $9.39 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Nuveenorateome November 2021 Target Term Fund’s market cap fall to $524,901,460 on 66,265 shares -below their 30-day average of 94,104.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Nov 2021.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including senior loans, convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. At least 80% of its managed assets will be in corporate debt securities. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. Up to 30% may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Fund seeks to identify securities across diverse sectors and industries that the managers believe are undervalued or mispriced. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Nov 2021, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than 1 May 2022. The Fund uses leverage.

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will soon launch a small-scale rollout in the US of a new plant-based burger developed with faux-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (Nasdaq: BYND).

Starting Nov. 3, the "McPlant" will be on the menu at eight locations in Texas, Louisiana, Iowa and California as part of a trial run to help gauge customer interest in the meatless offering, McDonald’s announced last week.

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

