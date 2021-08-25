Nuveenorateome 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) falls 0.40% to Close at $9.91 on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JHAA - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE: JHAA) shares fell 0.40%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.91. After opening the day at $9.91, shares of Nuveenorateome 2023 Target Term Fund fluctuated between $9.94 and $9.91. 28,921 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 12,725. Tuesday's activity brought Nuveenorateome 2023 Target Term Fund’s market cap to $77,550,299.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. Under normal circumstances, up to 30% of its managed assets may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% of managed assets in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% of managed assets may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Dec 2023, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains, and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than 1 Jun 2024.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

