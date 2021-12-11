Nuveen Taxable Municipalome Fund (NBB) falls 0.57% on Strong Volume December 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NBB - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB), a Chicago, Illinois, company, fell to close at $22.68 Friday after losing $0.13 (0.57%) on volume of 111,710 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.10 to a low of $22.64 while Nuveen Taxable Municipalome Fund’s market cap now stands at $620,704,221.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund's primary objective is current income through investments in taxable municipal securities. Secondary objective is to seek enhanced portfolio value and total return. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal securities. Up to 20% may be invested in other securities, including tax-exempt municipal securities and U.S. Treasury and other government securities. Also, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged to be of comparable quality by Nuveen Asset Management. The Fund uses leverage.

Visit Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bitcoin Could Fix Turkey’s Currency Crisis Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III