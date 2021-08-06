Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) falls 0.09% to Close at $11.33 on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JTA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JTA) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.09% decrease. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund opened at $11.39 before trading between $11.39 and $11.29 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund’s market cap fall to $156,930,663 on 9,175 shares -below their 30-day average of 39,777.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 60% of its managed assets in dividend-paying common stocks that pay dividends that may be eligible for favorable income taxation (Qualified Dividend Income or QDI). The Fund also invests 15% to 25% in senior loans and other debt instruments, as well as 5% to 15% in preferred stocks that are eligible to pay tax-advantaged dividends. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

