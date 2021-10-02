Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) falls 0.32% to Close at $15.79 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JTD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Inc’s (NYSE: JTD) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.32% decrease. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund opened at $15.98 before trading between $16.01 and $15.70 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund’s market cap fall to $228,707,729 on 57,462 shares -above their 30-day average of 36,646.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of distributions and capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to reduce and defer potential federal income tax liabilities incurred by the holders of its common shares in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund invests in dividend-paying stocks issued primarily by mid to large cap companies, seeking attractive dividend income and the potential for future dividend growth and capital appreciation. To a lesser extent, the Fund invests in preferred stocks of mid to large cap companies. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in securities that are eligible to pay tax-advantaged dividends. The Fund also sells call options covering up to 35% of the value of the Fund's portfolio in seeking to enhance risk-adjusted performance relative to an all equity portfolio. The Fund uses leverage.

