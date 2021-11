Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) falls 0.06% for November 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JTD - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: JTD), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $17.22 Wednesday after losing $0.01 (0.06%) on volume of 51,235 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.27 to a low of $17.13 while Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund’s market cap now stands at $249,420,335.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of distributions and capital appreciation. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks to reduce and defer potential federal income tax liabilities incurred by the holders of its common shares in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund invests in dividend-paying stocks issued primarily by mid to large cap companies, seeking attractive dividend income and the potential for future dividend growth and capital appreciation. To a lesser extent, the Fund invests in preferred stocks of mid to large cap companies. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in securities that are eligible to pay tax-advantaged dividends. The Fund also sells call options covering up to 35% of the value of the Fund's portfolio in seeking to enhance risk-adjusted performance relative to an all equity portfolio. The Fund uses leverage.

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc plans to acquire credit manager Oak Hill Advisors for up to $4.2 billion, marking its first big expansion into private markets as part of a bid to grow beyond its mutual fund retirement business.

Last week, the Baltimore-based money management firm said it will pay cash and stock to acquire 100% of the equity of Oak Hill, which, as of July 31, has $53 billion of capital under management.

Amazon Now Owns 20% of Electric Truck Maker Rivian

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), an early backer of Rivian Automotive Inc, now owns about a fifth of the electric truck startup, the e-commerce giant disclosed in a quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments representing a 20% ownership interest that had a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, according to the company's latest Form 10-Q.

Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia Governor Race

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.

The 54-year-old Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state that had shifted to the left over the past decade and which President Joe Biden captured by 10 points in 2020. And as the party felt the sting from that loss, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was virtually deadlocked in his bid to win reelection in a state Biden won by 15 points.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

