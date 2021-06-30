Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) gains 0.6060% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JSD - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JSD) shares gained 0.6060% to end trading Tuesday at $14.95 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $14.95 and $14.90 throughout the day.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities in the issuing company's capital structure that are senior to its common equity, including but not limited to debt securities, preferred securities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its managed assets in adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments. Up to 30% of the Fund's assets may include other types of debt instruments or short positions consisting primarily of high yield debt. The Fund maintains a portfolio with an average duration that does not exceed two years. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

