Nuveen Seniorome Fund (NSL) falls 0.17% on Moderate Volume August 6

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $5.76 Friday after losing $0.01 (0.17%) on volume of 126,412 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.80 to a low of $5.76 while Nuveen Seniorome Fund’s market cap now stands at $222,402,079.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund's investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate U.S. dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in adjustable rate senior secured loans. Up to 20% may include U.S. dollar denominated senior loans of non-U.S. borrowers, senior loans that are not secured, other debt securities, and equity securities and warrants. The Fund uses leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer