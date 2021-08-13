Nuveen Select Tax-Freeome Portfolio 2 (NXQ) falls 0.25% to Close at $16.18 on August 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NXQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Inc’s (NYSE: NXQ) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.25% decrease. Nuveen Select Tax-Freeome Portfolio 2 opened at $16.16 before trading between $16.22 and $16.16 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Nuveen Select Tax-Freeome Portfolio 2’s market cap fall to $286,608,103 on 5,676 shares -below their 30-day average of 20,393.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 fund's primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

